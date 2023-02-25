NigeriaDecides: APC chair, Adamu loses polling unit to Peter Obi

Senator Abdullahi Adamu, the National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), has lost the presidential election in the Angwarimi Ward, GRA A1, LERCEST Office in Keffi, Nasarawa State to the Labour Party.

Presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi won the unit with 132 votes, while the APC received 85 votes for second place.

Senatorial Position: APC (55), PDP (22), LP (42), NNPP (4), SDP (184), ADC (1), and ZLP (3); seven votes were counted as invalid (7).

For the Position of House of Representatives: APC (46), PDP (41), LP (30), NNPP (4), AA (21), SDP (159), ADC (2), APGA (1), while invalid votes were sixteen (16).