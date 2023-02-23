Nigeria witnessed 62 building collapse in 2022 — Report

By Juliet Umeh

The Building Collapse Prevention Guild, BCPG, has said 62 buildings collapsed, either fully or partially, in 2022.

The immediate past President of BCPG, Engr. Eddy Atumonyogo, who disclosed in his speech at the Guild’s Annual General Meeting, AGM held virtually, on Tuesday, called on governments across the nation to collaborate with the Guild to monitor construction activities in order to ensure best practices were adopted.

Speaking on the achievements of his administration, Atumonyogo said: “The Guild still has a lot of work to do in persuading the various governments to collaborate with it in monitoring construction activities to ensure best practices as well as enlightening the investing public on the need to engage competent professionals to handle their developments.

“Despite all the efforts in year 2022, there were still a total of 62 collapse of buildings, either partially or fully.

“A critical look shows that 23 states had incidence of partial or full collapse of buildings, with Lagos State topping the chart with 20 incidences.”

Also to enforce more measures to avoid further collapse of building, the incoming BCPG National President, Mr. Yusuf Sulaimon, said his leadership had resolved to always promote the ideal of BCPG without compromising standards but promote the engagement of professionals in the procurement and management of buildings and infrastructure development in Nigeria.

Sulaimon said: “During our time, we will focus more on the “Prevention of Building and Infrastructural Collapse” rather than pursuing collapsed buildings in our Society.