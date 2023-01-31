By Gabriel Ewepu, Abuja

AMID daunting challenges squeezing the livelihood and survival of Nigerians, the Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre, CISLAC, and Transparency International, TI, Tuesday, disclosed that Nigeria ranked 150 most corrupt nation on the 2022 Corruption Perception Index, CPI, results.

The ranking was made known by the Executive Director, CISLAC, Auwal Ibrahim Rafsanjani, during a media briefing in Abuja.

According to Rafsanjani, the CPI for Nigeria aggregates data from eight different sources that provide perceptions by country experts and business people on the level of corruption in the public sector.

He also explained that while the index does not show specific incidences of corruption in the country, it indicates the

perception of corruption in Nigeria.

He further stated that the index is impartial, objective and globally acknowledged as the most widely used cross-country parameter for measuring corruption.

He added that the CPI result indicated areas that seem to allow corruption to thrive; Pardon of Convicted High Profile Individuals; Prevalence of High-Profile Corruption; Increase in Oil theft; Opaqueness of the Subsidy Regime; Lack of Transparency and Accountability in the Security Sector; Lack of Transparency in Constituency Projects; and Judicial Challenges.

However, accordingly, CISLAC/TI-Nigeria listed key areas to explain why Nigeria may not have

either moved downwards or upwards on the 2022 CPI score.

He said some of these are positive, which include; the Passage of Key Legislations-

The passage of the Electoral Act 2022; and Strengthened Resolve of Anti-graft agencies despite political interference.

He said: “Published exclusively in Nigeria by the Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre (CISLAC), the National Chapter of TI, the index reveals that Nigeria scored 24 out of100 points in the 2022 CPI, compared to 24 points in the 2021 CPI.

“There has been no change in country scoring between 2021 and 2022. In the country comparison for the 2022 CPI, Nigeria ranks 150 out of 180 countries compared to 154 on the 2021 CPI results.

“The CPI for Nigeria aggregates data from eight different sources that provide perceptions by country experts and business people on the level of corruption in the public sector.

“While the index does not show specific incidences of corruption in the country, it indicates the

perception of corruption in Nigeria.

“The index is impartial, objective and globally acknowledged as the most widely used cross-country parameter for measuring corruption.

“It is important to stress that this is not an assessment of Nigeria’s anti-graft agencies who are

making commendable efforts in the fight against corruption in Nigeria, despite the political

interference they face. Rather, the CPI goes beyond the anti-graft agencies.

“The CPI is usually released at the beginning of the year with the previous two CPI released on

the 25th of January 2022 and the 28th of January 2021respectively.

“This CPI result comes less

than a month to Nigeria’s general elections which are crucial not just to Nigeria, but Africa.

“While Nigerians had high expectations that this regime could address corruption, the CPI index

for the country has remained consistently low in the last 10 years.”

He also explained that, “The data used for the CPI is not collected by CISLAC/TI Nigeria but by independent and reputable organisations with sound research methodologies.

“CISLAC/TI-Nigeria notes that while Nigeria moved four places up on the country ranking, Nigeria maintained its previous score of 24 which is its lowest score on the CPI since 2012.

“This suggests a slowdown in the steady decline observed in the previous three CPI’s.”

However, the 2022 CPI result made salient recommendations; “The presidency, INEC, political parties, security actors and other relevant bodies should ensure that the 2023 general elections are free, fair,and credible.

“The presidency should ensure that adequate consultation is made with citizens, the media, civil society,and other actors before presidential pardons are granted.

“The relevant anti-graft agencies should ensure that high profile corruption cases are pursued to their logical conclusion for the benefit of Nigeria and her citizens.

“Agencies given the mandate to recover assets under the Proceeds of Crime (and

Management) Act 2022 should ensure that they establish a database where information about assets in their custody is easily accessed by citizens in line with the Act and the proactive provisions of the Freedom of Information Act 2011.

“The Federal government should address the lingering issue of oil theft in the country.

“There should be transparency in the petroleum subsidy process, and the relevant agencies should investigate and prosecute those found wanting.

“The relevant agencies should investigate those behind the importation of toxic fuel to Nigeria in 2022.

“There should be transparency and accountability in Nigeria’s Security sector.

“The National Assembly should ensure transparency in the implementation of the constituency projects.

“The relevant agencies should ensure that those found guilty are brought to book.

“With the elections fast approaching, the judiciary should ensure more than ever to deliver justice.”

He (Rafsanjani) also reiterated, “As we have always maintained, we are open to working with the relevant bodies on how to make Nigeria better for the interest of the nation.”