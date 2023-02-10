Nigeria not fortunate with good leaders — Ubani

By Providence Ayanfeoluwa

HUMAN rights activist, Barrister Monday Ubani, said yesterday Nigeria had not been fortunate with responsible leadership that possessed transformational agenda for the country.

To change the paradigm, he said the citizens must change their style and parameters for the recruitment of political leadership.

Ubani, who was the former chairman, Nigeria Bar Association, NBA Ikeja Branch, stated this in the lecture he delivered at the 14th Founders Day Annual Lecture and Awards Ceremony, with the theme: “Credible Elections: A Desired Paradigm Shift And Pathway To Responsible Governance,” organised by the Bible Society of Nigeria, BSN.

He said: “Nigeria is gasping for breath as a result of bad leadership. Bad leadership at all strata has remained our bane. Regrettably, Nigeria has not been fortunate with responsible leadership that possesses transformational agenda for the country.

“Those who have held sway as leaders in the country except few of them have been the greedy, selfish and unpatriotic bunch of human beings. I have my evidence – degradation, retardation and under development is visible at every strata of our national life.”