Nigeria needs no knee jerk reactionary President – Reno Omokri

…says Atiku’ll provide jobs by privatising, investing proceeds from public enterprises draining Nigerians

Number one bestselling author and former aide to ex president Goodluck Jonathan, Pastor Reno Omokri, has urged Nigerians not to elect candidates he described as knee jerk reactionary people who react irrationally to criticisms.

He said Nigerians should, however, elect Atiku Abubakar whom he said has wisdom and a mature temperament needed of a capable president.

Pastor Omokri said this in his 123rd series on why he believes the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, candidate, Atiku Abubakar is the right choice for Nigeria.

According to him, while other candidates react to criticisms and complain of the current system of government which they engineered, Atiku is a man of action and wisdom who does not complain.

Also, in his 122nd series, Omokri said Atiku has a bright plan of providing millions of jobs to Nigerians in his first six months by privatising the public enterprises draining Nigeria of revenue and then invest the funds in more public and social work programmes that will benefit all Nigerians greatly.

His statements read thus:

“Day 123 of #WhyShouldIVoteAtiku: Of recent, Bola Tinubu has made it a pastime to badmouth General Buhari and his administration over the Naira redesign policy of the Central Bank of Nigeria, which he feels is targeted at him, and the ongoing fuel scarcity. Tinubu and Buhari belong to the same party, and constituted the government together. What is Tinubu actually saying about himself when he makes this criticisms?

But no amount of provocation from Governor Nyesom Wike, and his renegades, has made Waziri Atiku Abubakar speak out in anger against them, or anybody else. He has, like a leader, internalised his feelings, and projected strength, warmth and unity, because he believes that as much as depends on him, the Peoples Democratic Party must present a united front.

That is self controlled leadership. Something that Bola Tinubu does not have.

Nigeria does not need a knee jerk reactionary President. We need a leader who can take what has been thrown at him and use it to build himself and the nation.

That person is Waziri Atiku Abubakar.

Wisdom and a mature temperament are Waziri Atiku’s trademarks, and on Election Day, Saturday, February 25, 2023, please vote for this nationalist, and vote the Peoples Democratic Party.

Please join me for another reason to vote Atiku tomorrow, God sparing my life”

Similarly, in his 122nd series, Omokri said Atiku has a bright plan of providing millions of jobs to Nigerians in his first six months by privatising the public enterprises draining Nigeria of revenue and then invest the funds in more public and social work programmes that will benefit all Nigerians greatly.

His statement reads thus:

“Day 123 of #WhyShouldIVoteAtiku: Atiku’s plan to get you and your friends and family employed within his first six months in office is simple. He will privatise those public enterprises that are a drain on the government’s revenue, and invest the proceeds in a massive public and social works program.

Simple, clear cut, and easy to understand.

Now, what is Bola Tinubu’s plan? What is Peter Obi’s plan? Do you know their plans to get you working? Do they even have a plan? Bulaba is not a plan. Moving from consumption to production is a slogan, not a plan. Only Waziri Atiku has a detailed plan, which is in his ‘My Covenant With Nigerians’ policy document.

A vote for a candidate without a plan is a covenant with poverty, insecurity and mediocrity.

And for this reason, I urge you and your family and friends to vote for Waziri Atiku Abubakar and the Peoples Democratic Party on Election Day, Saturday, February 25, 2023.