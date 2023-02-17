Nigeria needs more medical doctors for effective healthcare delivery — Dr ENABULELE 

By Chioma Obinna

President of the World Medical Association, WMA, Dr. Osahon Enabulele, said more medical doctors are needed in the Nigeria health sector to ensure an effective healthcare delivery system in the country.

Enabulele also called on government at all levels to create more medical schools in the country to enable it solve the problem of brain drain and shortages of medical doctors across hospitals in Nigeria.

Speaking during the 17th oath-taking/induction of the newly qualified doctors of the Igbinedion University, Okada, Edo state, he said: “I was here 2009 to deliver the valedictory lecture. I knew what I saw, so between 2009 and now, I saw progress upon progress, glory upon glory, and is nice that Chief Esama Igbinedion is living up to his great achievements, not only to establish the first private university in the country, but his school of medicine had been excelling, and off course, it accommodated excellence.

” l believe You listened to the speech of the Registrar of the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria (MDCN), even trying to offer, and give more supports to the University, because of what they found on ground in their commitments towards best practices.

‘” I want to say that, I am excited and wishing the school and the university a better glory. I want to also put it on record the tremendous efforts of the Vice Chancellor of the Igbinedion University Okada, Prof. Lawrence Ikechukwu Ezemonye who had added further ladders to the progress of the University.”

Further recognising the contribution of the Dean, School of Clinical Medicine, Prof. Dominic Osaghae, he expressed satisfaction on the level of developments at the school.

“We need more medical schools that are very standard and more production from the medical schools, while we expect governments to work more to put on ground, and put mechanism in place to retain these products, rather than producing for other economies. So, I think it is good to have such things like this, so that other schools would draw inspirations from the Igbinedion University. So I congratulate them for the great feats they have achieved”.

On their parts, the Provost, Alayeluwa Oba Okunade Sijuade Olubuse 11 College of Health Sciences, Prof. Jacob Unuigbe and Dean, School of Clinical Medicine, Prof. Dominic Osaghae charged the newly inducted doctors to be good ambassadors of the institution.

The duo advised the medical doctors to make good use of the knowledge they have acquired while in the institution to solve the challenges in the country’s health system.