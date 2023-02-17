Nigeria needs honest, visionary leadership to overcome challenges  – Uzodimma

Gov. Hope Uzodimma of Imo has urged Nigerians to enthrone honest and visionary leaders to address the country’s problems, including insecurity and corruption.

Uzodimma said this on Friday in Abuja in a lecture delivered at the National Defence College (NDC) with the theme “National Security, Strategic Leadership and Development: My Political Experience.”

“The trouble with Nigeria is leadership. In a less than two weeks, Nigerians will have the opportunity to make the choice of who will deepen the visionary strides we have seen in the last seven and half years as has been provided by President Muhammadu Buhari.

“That choice is entirely that of Nigerians to make. If we get it right, our story will change. As the saying goes: “as we make our bed, so must we lie on it”.

According to him, what Nigeria needs is a strategic leader who is honest, accountable, knowledgeable and visionary, with uncommon patriotism and love of the country.

“The presence of these attributes in a leader will dismantle the roadblocks of ethnicity, religious bigotry and corruption.

“It will inspire zeal and commitment from the citizenry and unleash the latent skills and industry in Nigerians, and development will flow unstoppably, just like a river does.

“Above all, it will make Nigerians proud of their country, and many more of us will be willing to die for our country.”

Uzodimma added that “the way forward in enhancing strategic leadership in governance as well as politics in Nigeria lies in transparent and accountable leadership”.

According to him, once a leader is honest, transparent and accountable, half of the problems in governance process are solved.

“A transparent leader will ensure the faithful implementation of the constitution, irrespective of his personal interest.

“An accountable leader will distance himself from corruption no matter how tempting. And a credible leader will be just in the exercise of power, ensuring that he leads by example,” the governor said.

He also said that Nigeria must tame the challenges posed by ethnicity and religion bigotry to make progress.

“When I addressed the challenges of effective leadership in Nigeria, I was emphatic that until we tame the twin evil monsters of ethnicity and religion, we may be dwarfed in our quest to achieve our national goals.

“A focused government must, therefore, identify and isolate these evils for it to satisfy the yearnings of majority of Nigerians.

“This calls for sacrifices. This demands the attention of patriots and statesmen determined to rise above the challenges holding the country down from fulfilling its destiny,” he said.

The governor urged the participants to be patriotic in their response to issues concerning the nation

“My esteemed officers and men, distinguished audience, I believe that the magic of good leadership or strategic leadership, is honesty, unwavering patriotic zeal, knowledge and vision.

According to him, as complex and intractable as the country’s challenges of insecurity and development may appear, it can disappear once there’s an honest and visionary leadership.

“We have seen how intertwined national security and national development are. So too are visionary, honest leadership and sustainable national development.

“This is so because a visionary and honest leadership will inevitably lead to an accountable and development-driven government, based on equity and justice.

“With equity, justice and development enthroned, ethnicity, nepotism, religious bigotry, separatism and other forms of divisiveness and associated criminalities will fizzle out.

“So, with a vision filled and integrity driven leadership, most of the challenges we currently face in the land will become a thing of the past.

The governor, who described himself as an incurable optimist, expressed the hope that “better days are ahead and the current season of fear and insecurity will come to pass, sooner than later.”

Uzodimma called for attitudinal change by both leaders and the led, so as to make the country better and peaceful.

He canvassed for collaborative efforts to address the security and other challenges in the country, stressing that the military should not be left alone to face the task.

“Nigeria Army cannot do it alone, they cannot alone bring the desired peace to the country, there must be collaborative efforts to ensure a peaceful nation of our desire,” he said.

The Commandant of NDC, Rear Admiral Murtala Bashir, lauded the governor’s efforts in providing exceptional and visionary leadership in his state.

He said that national security, political environment and strategic leadership are the bedrock of successful governance.

“As a strategic leader, you have to think of security and welfare of your people, you must have quality of a leader which include honesty, transparency innovation among others.”

According to him, a good leader must be patriotic, adding that strategic leadership and good governance go side by side.

He therefore said good governance was key to the overall development of the country.

Bashir also called for collaborative efforts to address the challenges facing the country.

“Everybody have a role to play in ensuring peace and security in the country,” he added. (NAN)