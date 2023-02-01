.

By Ikechukwu Nnochiri, ABUJA

Transparency International, TI, on Tuesday, disclosed that Nigeria has moved four places up in the global Corruption Perception Index, CPI.

However, the international body, in the 2022 CPI report it released and made available to newsmen through the Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Center, CISLAC, said there was no change in points the country scored in the 2021 index.

According to TI, “Nigeria scored 24 out of 100 points in the 2022 CPI, compared to 24 points in the 2021 CPI. There has been no change in the country scoring between 2021 and 2022.

“In the country comparison for the 2022 CPI, Nigeria ranks 150 out of 180 countries compared to 154 on the 2021 CPI results”.

It said the ranking for Nigeria was based on data that was aggregated from eight different sources that provide perceptions by country experts and businesspeople on the level of corruption in the public sector.

“While the index does not show specific incidences of corruption in the country, it indicates the perception of corruption in Nigeria.

“The index is impartial, objective and globally acknowledged as the most widely used cross-country parameter for measuring corruption.

“It is important to stress that this is not an assessment of Nigeria’s anti-graft agencies who are making commendable efforts in the fight against corruption in Nigeria, despite the political interference they face. Rather, the CPI goes beyond the anti-graft agencies”, the report, which was presented by the Executive Director of CISLAC, Mr. Auwal Musa Rafsanjani, further read.

The CPI is usually released at the beginning of the year.

The TI noted that while Nigerians had high expectations that the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration could address corruption, it decried that the CPI index for the country has remained consistently low in the last 10 years.

“CISLAC/TI-Nigeria notes that while Nigeria moved four places up on the country ranking, Nigeria maintained its previous score of 24 which is its lowest score on the CPI since 2012. This suggests a slowdown in the steady decline observed in the previous three CPI’s”.

The report identified the prevalence of high-profile corruption, pardon of convicted politically exposed persons, increase in oil theft, opaqueness of the subsidy regime, lack of transparency and accountability in the security sector and constituency projects, as well as conflicting judgements from the Judiciary, as some of the factors that led to Nigeria’s low ranking.

It, among other things, recommended that the presidency should ensure that adequate consultation is made with citizens, the media, civil society and other actors before presidential pardons are granted.

“The relevant anti-graft agencies should ensure that high profile corruption cases are pursued to their logical conclusion for the benefit of Nigeria and her citizens.

“Agencies given the mandate to recover assets under the Proceeds of Crime (and Management) Act 2022 should ensure that they establish a database where information about assets in their custody is easily accessed by citizens in line with the Act and the proactive provisions of the Freedom of Information Act 2011.

“There should be transparency and accountability in Nigeria’s security sector. The National Assembly should ensure transparency in the implementation of constituency projects. The relevant agencies should ensure that those found guilty are brought to book.

“With the elections fast approaching, the Judiciary should ensure more than ever to deliver justice”, the report added.