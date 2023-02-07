Nigeria drifting into lawlessness, anarchy over Naira, petrol scarcity – CERON

…urges President Buhari to act fast

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

The Campaign for Equal Rights and Opportunities for all Nigerians, CERON, has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to take urgent steps to save the country from drifting into lawlessness and anarchy over the scarcity of the new Naira notes and petrol across the country.

CERON in a statement on Tuesday in Makurdi cautioned that the “twin evil of Nigerians not being able to access the Naira and being compelled to buy fuel for as high as N480 per litre is already pushing the masses over the edge.

“The suffering has become unbearable. Those in government seem not to understand what the poor masses are going through in today’s Nigeria.

“They have been disconnected from the people who voted them into power. The people are facing the worst economic hardship ever known to Nigerians because our leaders have failed to listen to the yearnings of the people they govern.

“The policy by the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, to redesign the Naira which came with the directive to limit cash withdrawals has thrown the country into crisis.

“Nigerians are getting restive, there is anger in the land. And the earlier our leaders feel the pulse of the people the better for our country.

“As we speak the Nigerian economy has been grounded. People cannot access cash to buy food, Nigerians are dying because they cannot afford to pay hospital bills or buy drugs for loved ones. It is as bad as that.

“Already banks are shutting down for fear of being attacked by angry and frustrated Nigerians who cannot access their money in banks. It is a sign of looming anarchy and lawlessness.

“We urge President Muhammadu Buhari to take urgent steps to check this drift. It is an unfolding threat to our national unity and peace which must not be allowed to fester.”