Elections: Obi leads in Delta, beats Atiku in Ibori’s LG

…as Okowa wins LG for PDP

By Festus Ahon

PRESIDENTIAL candidate of the Labour Party, Mr Peter Obi has won in Ethiope West, the Local Government Area of the National Leader of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP in Delta State, Chief James Onanefe Ibori, after polling 10, 199 votes.

Mrs. Josephine Crossdale who collated the result in the area, said the Presidential candidate of PDP and closed friend of erstwhile Governor Ibori, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, scored 5,463 votes to clinch second position and Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the APC, secured 3,850 votes to come third.

Obi has won three out of the four Local Government Areas so far announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC.

Meanwhile, the Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa won his Local Government, Ika North-East for his party but lost the Ika Federal Constituency to Mr Peter Obi of the Labour Party.

According to the results collated by the Electoral Officer, Mr James Olisa, Okowa won in Ika North-East after polling 16, 696 to beat his closest rival, Obi, who scored 8, 980 votes and Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu of APC, 1,902 votes.

Obi however took a good lead in Ika South, where he scored 17, 868 votes to beat Okowa who secured 7,485 votes for the PDP, while Tinubu came third with 3,290 votes.

In Aniocha North, Obi won with 11,678 votes making it impossible for the Minority Leader of the House of Representatives, Mr Ndudi Elumelu to deliver his party’s Presidential Candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.

PDP scored 3,783 to come second, while APC polled 1,146 to come third. The result was announced by the Local Government Electoral Officer, Mr. Emeke Onyeme

Obi took unprecedented lead in Oshimili North, Local Government Area of the Secretary to the State Government, Chief Patrick Ukah and Senator Peter Nwaoboshi of the APC, he polled 14,929.

According to the result, which was collated by Mr. Okonta Emmanuel, PDP scored 4,796 and APC, 1,688 to come second and third, respectively.

Meanwhile, the state Collation Officer for the presidential election, Prof. Owuneri Abraham Georgewill, has adjourned for break.