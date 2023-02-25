Nigeria decides, as Jonathan, Tinubu, Atiku, Obi, Kwankwaso others vote

Former President Goodluck Jonathan, the presidential candidates of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu; Peoples Democratic Party(PDP), Atiku Abubakar; Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, are among the dignitaries that cast their votes as the presidential and National Assembly elections get underway.

Rabiu Kwankwaso of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) has also just cast his vote.

It is the seventh consecutive general election in this Fourth Republic which started in 1999. Expectations are high that the election shall be like none before except for the fact that the three major tribes: Igbo, Yoruba, Hausa/Fulani have presidential candidates.

This is reminiscent of the geo-political parallel in the country’s presidential election when Dr. Nnamdi Azikiwe (Igbo) of the Nigerian People’s Party, NPP, squared up against Chief Obafemi Awolowo (Yoruba) of the Unity Party of Nigeria, UPN, and Alhaji Shehu Shagari, Hausa/Fulani of the National Party of Nigeria, NPN; and for the keenly contested 1979 polls which Shagari eventually won.

About 18 political parties are fielding candidates. However, it’s expected to be a three-horse race.

Some other presidential candidates are the presidential candidates and their parties are Christopher Imumolen (Accord), Hamza Al-Mustapha (AA), Omoyele Sowore (AAC), Dumebi Kachikwu (ADC), Yabani Sani (ADP), Peter Umeadi (APGA), Princess Ojei (APM) and Charles Nnadi (APP).

Others are Sunday Adenuga (BP), Felix Osakwe (NRM), Kola Abiola (PRP), Adebayo Adewole (SDP), Ado Ibrahim Abdulmalik (YPP) and Dan Nwanyanwu (ZLP).

About 93.5 million Nigerians registered to vote, but a little over 87 million picked their Permanent Voters Cards (PVC) across the 36 states of the federation, 774 local government areas, 8,809 wards and in 176,846 polling units.

No fewer than 1.5 million people will serve as agents for the 18 political parties.