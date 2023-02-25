Nigeria decides: INEC officials yet to arrive voting centers in Enugu

By Chinedu Adonu

As at 10am this morning no staff of independent National Electoral Commission, INEC has arrived all the pulling units monitored within the Enugu metropolis.

Some of the pulling units visited includes, Ogbettte West Ward v1, Broadrick primary school, coal camp, Enugu North Local Government Area, Obiagu Primary School extension by Edinurgh Rd, Ward 8, China Town pulling unit, Ejindu Park pulling unit, New Haven pulling unit and many others.

However, in all the visited pulling units, the electorates were seen waiting patiently for the arrival of INEC staff.

One of the electorate who spoke with Vanguard at Obiagu Primary School ward 8, Mr Innocent Ezeh said that INEC is trying to frustrate them from voting, adding that they will wait till they (INEC officials) arrives.

“INEC is trying to deny us from voting for our brother and father, Peter Obi but it will not work for them. This is 10:05am and INEC officials are not here for the election,” he said.