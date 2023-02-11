Nigeria condoles with Turkish authorities over earthquake 

Hajiya Sadiya Umar Farouq, the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development has commiserated with the Turkish Government over the recent earthquake in that country.

Umar Farouq, who paid a condolence visit to Turkish Ambassador to Nigeria, Hidayet Bayraktar on behalf of the Federal Government on Friday, described the earthquake and its aftermath as devastating.



This is contained in a statement issued by the Special Assistant on Media to Farouq, Mrs Nneka Anibeze and made available to newsmen in Abuja on Friday.



“We received with sadness, the news of the devastating earthquake in your country. On behalf of the Federal Government, we are here to commiserate with you in this trying time,” she said.



“It is an unforseen disaster. We pray that families of the victims of the quake and especially the breeved will find strength to bear the loss. This is very sad and devastating,” she added .



” President Muhammadu Buhari sends his condolences and prayers to you; once again, accept our heartfelt condolences as we pray for the repose of the lives lost in the disaster,” Farouq prayed.



Responding, Bayraktar, appreciated the Government of Nigeria and the Minister for their condolences and prayed for continued peaceful collaboration between the two countries.



The statement stated that those in the minister’s entourage were the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Dr Nasir Sani-Gwarzo, and the Director of Humanitarian Affairs, Alhaji Ali Grema.



Others were the Director General of the National Emergency Management Agency NEMA, Ahmed Mustapha Habib and Special Assistant to the President on Humanitarian Affairs, Shehu Sadique