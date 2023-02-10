Nigerdock repositions for growth; announces new vision

By Godwin Oritse

Nigerdock, a leading Nigerian maritime and logistics company, has announced its new vision, mission statement, and values with a view to repositioning the company for growth.



Nigerdock is operating an integrated port terminal and free zone in Lagos, providing clients with terminal operations, marine services, and free zone solutions.



In a statement, Nigerdock’s CEO, Maher Jarmakani, said: “We have a legacy of promoting Nigeria’s industrialization goals, and we have incorporated a growth strategy to build one of the largest self-sustaining trading hubs to facilitate the expansion of mid-to-large-sized businesses across the continent. Redefining our purpose gives our people greater clarity regarding the journey ahead.”



He added that alongside the vision, the company’s mission statement going forward is, “to deliver seamless supply chain and free zone solutions that bring value to customers, while being responsible for our people and the environment.



“As businesses adjust to the global economic climate, our internal and external stakeholders remain critical to our success, commitment to excellence, and sustainable operations.”



The Chief Marketing Officer, Kevin Johnson-Azuara, said, “under its new vision, Nigerdock is committed “to be a leader in providing maritime and logistics infrastructure, strengthening global trade with West Africa.”