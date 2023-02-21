Niger Delta Agitators Group disassociates self  from Atiku/Okowa’s endorsement

Okowa and Atiku

….Says 21st CYNDAC believes in the Leadership of Chief Clark’s led PANDEF

By Henry Umoru

A group under the aegis of the 21st-century youths of Niger Delta and Agitators with Conscience (21st CYNDAC) has disassociated itself from the endorsement of the Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, and former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, and his running mate, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, of Delta state by the so-called Reform Niger Delta Avengers (RNDA).

According to the group, they believe in the Pan Niger Delta Forum, PANDEF led by former Federal Commissioner for Information and South-South Leader, Chief Edwin Clark, saying that the people of Niger Delta are not devoid of leadership and Elders and also not the state of confusion.

Recall that Elder statesman, Edwin Clark had openly endorsed the Presidential candidate of the Labour Party and former Anambra State Governor, Peter Obi as his preferred candidate for the next President of the country.

In a statement signed yesterday by its Coordinator, Gen. Izon Ebi, the group described the Atiku/Okowa ticket as a political sabotage to the entire Southern Nigeria by the PDP and the Delta State Governor.

The statement read, “the 21st century youths of Niger Delta and Agitators with Conscience ( 21st CYNDAC ) frowns at the misleading press statement and endorsement of the Atiku/ Okowa ticket by the so called Reform Niger Delta Avengers ( RNDA ).

“The 21st CYNDAC therefore distance itself from the Endorsement of Atiku/Okowa ticket , calls RNDA and OKOWA political Saboteurs. The attention of the 21st century youths of Niger Delta and Agitators with Conscience ( 21st CYNDAC ) has been drawn to the misleading , selfish and unpatriotic press statement by some group of bribed individuals parading themselves as Reformed Niger Delta Avengers ( RNDA ) , with the selfish aim of putting the United house of Niger Delta to a state of haggled-piggledy , by generalizing their dead on arrival, political miscalculation of endorsing the Atiku/Okowa PDP ticket, on behalf of the Niger Delta militants.

“As stakeholders and Agitators with integrity and Conscience in the struggle, we wholeheartedly condemn this maladjusted , bizarre, self -defeating and unpatriotic statement bent on misleading the Niger Delta people into going against our collective agreement after we unanimously endorsed the Obi/Datti and LP ticket.

“The Atiku/Okowa ticket is a political sabotage to the entire southern Nigeria by the PDP and governor Okowa.

“Recall : These very greedy and divisive individuals were against the establishment of the maritime University Akerenkoko, after the agreement has been signed by the federal government.

“Niger Deltans are not devoid of leadership and Elders: we are not in the state of confusion. We have Pan Niger Delta organization like PANDEF that represents our region. We have distinguish Elders and Royal fathers whom all of us still listen to and respect their words of wisdom and not these charlatans and rascals that parade themselves as spokespersons.

” We advise them to keep their little lies to their negligible selves. The 21st CYNDAC therefore advise the so called RNDA to go and get their permanent Votes Cards ( PVC ) because violence will not be tolerated in the land of Niger Delta in the forthcoming presidential election come 25th of February 2023.

“We therefore urge Niger Delta people to vote for the future of the region, our children, mothers and generations unborn for a new Nigeria.”