Newcastle will be very ‘annoying’ for Man Utd — Ten Hag

By Awobiyi Seyifunmi

Manchester United coach Erik ten Hag has branded Newcastle United an “annoying” team to face ahead of the League Cup final.

The Sunday cup final will end trophy droughts on both ends. If the Red Devils win, it will end a six-year drought, and if the Georgies win it will be their first major silverware since 1955.

According to multiple sources, ETH called Eddie Howe’s side style of playing “annoying.”

“It’s a great team with a clear philosophy about how they want to play the game,” Ten Hag said.

“The key word is intensity. They do really well, they’re an annoying team to play against, so we have to find a way to win.

“They try to annoy you. We have to make sure we play our game and focus on our game.

“For instance, so if you see from the FA, the referees want to play an effective time.

“They have the lowest in the league and they are quite successful with it.

“So it’s up to us that we get speed in the game and we are also then dependent on the refereeing as well.

“We have to make it our game, so focus on the job and playing football when the ball is in the game. It’s about that, so fully concentrated on that.

“Don’t get distracted from what can be, whatever is on the pitch. We have to focus on the job, we have to find our way and found out the moments we can strike,” he ended.

The Dutchman also said he was unsure about Marcus Rashford’s fitness ahead of the manager’s first final at the club.