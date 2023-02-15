New song: CAMEO HUZLA drops new hit, revives HIP-HOP

By Chinedu Adonu

A rapper, Cameo Huzla has dropped a new song to brings back HipHop rap music with a freestyle…. Taking shots at other rappers, genre of music and Wizkid.

The southeast rapper dropped this song weeks after WIZKID made a post on social media saying that “RAP MUSIC IS DEAD AND BORING”

CAMEO HUZLA created a rap music titled “HIPHOP IS BACK” http://musics.to/50215RN3Iu and sent a message right back to WIZKID and African rappers which sounds more like a diss, wake up, motivation and mostly the RETURN OF HIPHOP in southeast rap game.

“I’ve been away just for days but it’s like decades. These people don’t know how to rap they woefully failed. Put the blame on Wizzy but you all should be blamed…Your best rap tape sound like blues,boys what a shame”

Of course CAMEO HUZLA was referring to wizkid and other rappers that have started singing. He went further to say;

“This is a big bad news for those that doesn’t like us (HipHop). Those that tried to discourage me (HipHop) but that made me serious. When you think am tired is exactly when I come like Jesus. Now you all have a good tape to play, cut theirs with scissors”

Obviously CAMEO HUZLA threw a lot of punches on both wizkid and other rappers which he clarified as wack rappers that talks but can’t even stand for what they represent.

Great rappers like Sarkodie, Nasty C, M.I Abaga, Vector, Olamide etc will sure applaud him directly or indirectly for this great response.