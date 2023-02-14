New notes: Police beef up security in banks, ATM points in Bayelsa

.

..warn miscreants against violence

.. POS operators make a huge profit

By Samuel Oyadongha, Yenagoa

THE Bayelsa State Police Command has announced the reinforcement of security around banks and Automated Teller Machine (ATM) points in the state following the continued scarcity of the new Naira notes.

Accordingly, divisional police officers, tactical commanders and other operatives have been directed to closely monitor banks and ATM points to forestall any breach of the peace.

The spokesman of the command, Mr Asinim Butswat disclosed this in a statement on Sunday in Yenagoa.

He said: “‘The command understands the plight of the masses and we are hopeful that the new measures introduced by the Central Bank of Nigeria will improve the circulation of the currency in the coming days.

“Miscreants, under any guise, are hereby warned to desist from carrying out any unlawful assembly to unleash violence in the state, as the command will not allow any person(s) or group of persons to truncate the relative peace being enjoyed in the state.

“The command is appealing to members of the public to remain calm and go about their lawful and legitimate businesses as the command is poised to guarantee public safety and security.”

Vanguard reports that while the bank’s ATM points have not been dispensing cash to the public lately, few Point-of-Sale operators in Yenagoa and its environs with the new naira notes cash have been charging between N2000 and N3,000 from customers withdrawing N10,000 claiming they also pay bank officials to get the notes.