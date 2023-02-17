New notes: NGOs in northern Nigeria support new cash policy, fault implementation policy

By Abdulmumin Murtala, Kano

Coalitions of Non Governmental Organizations from 19 northern states and the Federal Capital Territory have declared support for the new cash policy introduced by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) but however faulted the implementation framework of the policy.

The network of NGOs in the north made the declaration at a press conference in Kano during a meeting of the Conference of Northern States Civil Society Networks that took place on Friday.

The statement which was read by Amb Ibrahim Waiya, the president, Kano Civil Society Forum was signed by 19 representatives of the NGOs from the north and FCT.

The activist described the policy as a source of development for Nigerian economy, reduction of corrupt practices and a way of tackling the thriving insecurity in the country.

However, they described the described the strategy of implementation and approach as completely ineffective, and ill-timed, warning that it is threatening the the conduct of a peaceful and credible 2023 general election.

“We are however of the opinion that the redesigned Naira notes and cashless policies are good initiatives that could help in development of the Nigerian economy, reduction of corruption practices and complement other efforts in tackling insecurity and as well facilitate a more global economic integration.

“However, the strategy for the implementation and approach are completelu ineffective, defective and grossly ill-timed.

“We strongly support both policies but earnestly advise that a practical implementation framework that will be inclusive should be put in place, especially to ensure that all critical stakeholders are involved and carried along” he stated.

The activists also warned that the scarcity of new naira notes has notnonly crippled many businesses across the country, but has also given rise to insecurity, uncertainty and poverty.