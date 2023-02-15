New Naira: Supreme Court adjourns Kaduna, others’ suit hearing

Naira notes

By Biodun Busari

The Supreme Court on Wednesday adjourned hearing in a suit filed by the governors of Kaduna, Kogi and Zamfara states against the Federal Government seeking a restraining order to stop the full implementation of the naira redesign policy introduced by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) until February 22.

Vanguard earlier reported that Nasir El-Rufai and Yahaya Bello of Kaduna and Kogi states arrived at the apex court around 8:30 am today to monitor the proceedings.

The CBN had said that N1000, N500 and N200 old naira notes would cease to be legal tender from February 10, but three the Northern governors – El-Rufai, Bello and Bello Matawale had dragged the FG to court on February 3.

At the start of the case on February 8, the Supreme Court restrained the FG from implementing the deadline pending a hearing on Wednesday (today).