New naira notes policy unpopular, ill-timed, could jeopardize polls — Dogowa

By Levinus Nwabughiogu-Abuja

Chairman, Adhoc Committee on new naira re-design and swap of the House of Representatives, Alhassan Ado Doguwa, yesterday insisted that the policy was unpopular and ill-timed.

He said that the policy has brought untold hardship to Nigerians, stressing that it could jeopardize the general elections.

It will be recalled that the committee, chaired by Doguwa (APC, Kano) met with the President at the State House, Abuja, on Thursday.

In a statement signed by Doguwa and made available to Vanguard last night, appreciated some of the good decisions by the President as contained in his national broadcast.

However, the panel insisted that a lot must be done to mitigate the suffering of the masses.

He urged the people to be calm and maintain law and order, adding that the parliament would continue to speak for the masses and resist any policy that aggravated their sufferings.

“The steps taken so far by Mr. President leave much to be desired. The policy is at this time very unpopular and is capable of creating a crisis in the country that could jeopardize the upcoming general elections.

“Mr. President may of course had good intentions in using the policy to tackle insecurity, reduce corruption and engender the global best practice in fiscal policy management but unfortunately due to wrong timing, and the work of some criminal elements in both the CBN and the commercial banks, Nigerians are left suffering.

“We also urge Nigerians to continue to be calm and pursue their lawful businesses within the ambit of the law as we will continue to explore available opportunities to make sure that government does only what is right and in the overall interest of our people”, Doguwa said.