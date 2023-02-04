New Naira Notes: Hold Buhari, APC responsible, not Emefiele — Mayor of Urhoboland blasts FFK

.

The Mayor of Urhoboland, Eshanekpe Israel a.k.a Akpodoro, has taken Chief Femi Fani-Kayode to the cleaners over the comment credited to him by a section of the media where he called for the sack, arrest and prosecution of the governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, Godwin Emefiele, describing the call by the All Progressives Congress, APC chieftain as thoughtless, mischievously reckless, bellicose and ill-motivated, noting that the politician was only grandstanding to please his new political masters.

Akpodoro, who is also the National Coordinator of the National Coalition of Niger Delta Ex-Agitators, NCNDE-A, stated this in a statement sent to our correspondent in Abuja over the weekend.

He noted that the call for the arrest of the apex bank governor is a vainful one, and a risk the Federal Government cannot afford to take saying, to arrest Emefiele is to arrest the entire ex-agitators in the Niger Delta region, because the fire that will be sparked by such ‘imaginary arrest’ would consume everyone involved.

The President Buhari led APC administration should be held responsible for inflicting hardship on Nigerians and not the CBN governor.

According to the Gbaregolor, Ughelli South Local Government Area, Delta State-born Mayor, the purported allegations against the CBN boss are thrumped up saying, the efforts of the initiators and executioners of the plot to humiliate “one of our own” will end in vain as he called on the Department of States Security, DSS, not to allow itself to be used as canon fodder stressing that, if anyone should be arrested, that person is Fani-Kayode.

He stressed further that Fani-Kayode wasn’t arrested when he engaged in insulting and describing the President of the Federal of Nigeria in the unprintable manner akin to inciting the public against President Buhari and many other political personalities in the country.

The DSS, the Mayor noted, played the ostrich when Chief Fani-Kayode ethnically profiled the Fulani race in his series of ‘seditious publications’ to pitch Nigerians against one another questioning the moral rectitude of the Ife, Osun State-born politician to call for someone’s arrest. He urged the DSS to rather beam its searchlight on Fani-Kayode and leave Emefiele alone.

Akpodoro further called on the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC to come out clean on the corruption cases the Commission is doing against the former Minister of Aviation so as to correct the negative insinuations and impressions of citizens on the fight against corruption. Chief F ani Kayode’s case(s) should be dispensed off by the anti-corruption to show to the citizens that the APC is not a harbinger of criminal elements.

After failed attempts at drumming war against the APC administration, Akpodoro said, Chief Fani-Kayode has found occupation in his new political alliance on the platform of which he is now calling for the arrest of Emefiele, who he said was in the administration he attempted to goad Nigerians against.

“While Chief Kayode drummed war against the Buhari-led government, Emefiele stabilised the socio-economy that the Ife Chief loathed so much. What an irony!

“All we are saying is that the CBN governor should be left alone while the law enforcement agencies face so many other security challenges confronting and threatening our nation. Emefiele is not our problem.

“In good faith and in the best national interest, the CBN governor redesigned the new naira notes for the good of all, but that policy is now being weaponised by the enemies of the Nigerian state.

“The monetary policy of the CBN is being attacked by Fifth columnists and a badly corrupt political class who want to plunge the nation into unending crisis while the masses of our people suffer untold hardship, the solution to our hydra-headed economic problems is a genuine and sincere war against corruption and NOT the arrest and detention of Emefiele as wickedly called for by demagogues,” the Mayor stated, warning against the arrest of Emefiele.