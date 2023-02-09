New Naira: CBN monitors PoS transactions in Edo markets

By Ozioruva Aliu





BENIN CITY – AS way of checking abuse and extortion of people by Point of Sales (PoS) operates as a result of the naira redesign, the Benin branch of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) yesterday commenced the monitoring of payments with the official charges to residents in Benin City.

The banks’ agents were supervised by officials the CBN, Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC), Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission (ICPC) and members of the Edo State Civil Society Organisations (EDOSO). The customers were getting N5000 with the official charge of N100.

At the popular Oba Market, beneficiaries commended the CBN for the initiative, maintaining the exercise would ease their stress of queuing for long hours at the Banks but appealed for optimization of the money from N5,000 to N20,000 at least so it would enable them to meet other challenges.



At the Ekiosa Market, the leader of the Market women Mrs. Janet Ogiamien Iyase thanked the CBN for coming to their rescue through this initiative.

She said “I pray that God should bless the CBN for coming up with this method of cushioning our pains.

“We have really suffered in the past few days but today, I am happy because the money I should have gone to withdraw from the bank, I can now withdraw from you right away”, Iyase said.

Speaking to journalists, the Director, Risk Management Department of CBN, Dr. Blaise Ijebor, said the exercise is to avail the people who have paid into their banks account the old naira notes to withdraw their money for their transaction.

He said “We are coming to the markets to allow people who had paid in their old naira notes into the banks to be able to withdraw N5000 at the normal charge of N100 so that we can serve the people and reduce the queues and tension at the banks.

“A lot of people are complaining that they cannot collect their money they paid into the banks, now we are giving them the opportunity right here in the market to collect money so that they can continue to transact.

“This is an opportunity for people to get their money and for business to continue to thrive in Edo state”, he said