New Naira: Angry protesters storm CBN hqtrs, AGF office over Supreme Court order

…Pass votes of confidence in Emefiele, Malami

By Luminous Jannamike, Abuja

AGGRIEVED youths, under the aegis of the Civil Society Central Body led by Comrade Obed Agu on Wednesday, stormed the headquarters of the Central Bank of Nigeria and the office of the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) to protest the exparte order of the Supreme Court temporarily which halted the Federal Government’s move to ban the use of the old Naira notes from February 10, 2023.

The demonstrators also passed votes of confidence on the CBN governor, Godwin Emefiele and the AGF, Abubakar Malami, for their handling of the recent Naira redesign policy.

Bearing placards that bore inscriptions which include, ‘Justice Ariwoola Resist Plot to Use Our Supreme Court to Undermine Democracy’, they accused the apex court of seeking to aid and abet vote-buying by corrupt politicians.

As a result of the protest, vehicles coming into the Central Business District in the nation’s capital Abuja through Tafawa Balewa way were forced to go through either Sani Abacha Way or Herbert Macauley Way for about half an hour.

The protesters called on President Muhammadu Buhari to, as a matter of urgency, issue an Executive Order on the policy Naira swap deadline.

Agu, who spoke on behalf of the group, said that the Supreme Court exparte order had not legal basis.

According to him, “We are rejecting it, because it is a plot to open the bank vaults to enable vote buyers and holders of illicit wealth to have cash to buy votes.

“We ask the CJN to vacate the exparte order in the overall interest of the Nigeria’s election.

“We have suffered a lot in the hands of Supreme Court in undermining any effort for credible election. Supreme Court voided the card reader which aided and increased official election result rigging.

“The Supreme Court declared a man who came 4th in an election as Governor of a State and that helped to destroy Imo state and sanctity of the ballot. We won’t allow the CJN use the apex office to undermine our democracy and President Muhammadu Buhari’s promise of peaceful transition.

“We call on President Muhammadu Buhari to issue an executive order for the policy to terminate the February 10th deadline and prevent further extension.”