Netizens knock Femi Adesina over ‘survival on N20k’ statement

Femi Adesina

A statement credited to Femi Adesina, Senior Special Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on Media and Publicity that he has been surviving on N20,000:00 for the past week has generated mixed reactions on social media.

Adesina while sharing how he has also been badly affected by the cashless policy of the Federal Government and Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) despite being a presidential aide in an opinion titled: “Living on a shoestring budget” said for three days, he had N6,000 in his pocket and by last Friday, he was left with N2,500.

He said he was lucky there was enough food at his home, adding that if there wasn’t, he would drink garri and groundnuts.

He also advised Nigerians not to take laws into their own hands, noting that with time naira would be surplus in the country.

However, Adesina’s position did not go down well with some Nigerians who felt he was not presenting issues as they are.