Netherlands Consulate, PharmAccess jointly launch health market report

…as report shows huge business opportunities in health sector





By Gabriel Ewepu, Abuja





THE Netherlands Consulate in Lagos in a coordinated effort with PharmAccess Foundation, Friday, launched a leading health market report for the Nigerian health sector. The Netherlands Consul-General Lagos, Michel Deelen, in a welcome address, said the objective of the study is described as the Consulate’s investment in the Nigerian health sector.



Meanwhile, the study serves as follow-up study conducted in 2015, and the market study report showed huge business opportunities in the Nigerian health sector post-COVID , which prominent investment prospects were identified, especially for Dutch Life-Science-Health (LSH) businesses and other health market players both in government and the private sector.



Deelen said: “We do this to showcase potential sources of funding for the Nigerian health market to organizations in the public and private sectors. “The report includes an array of business cases that were developed to highlight prospects for Nigeria and the Netherlands to collaborate on projects that would attract significant investment to the Nigerian health sector.” Earlier, in an opening address, Her Excellency, Dr. Eniola Olaitan Ajayi, the Nigerian Ambassador to the Kingdom of the Netherlands, commended the Dutch Consulate for its unwavering support in enhancing public-private partnerships and investment in Nigeria, particularly in the healthcare sector.



Ajayi while lauding PharmAccess Foundation for the meticulous research that was carried out to birth the report said, “A special thanks to the Kingdom of the Netherlands and to PharmAccess Foundation for their genuine interest in advancing courses that would have impact in Nigeria for a long time. “It is not easy to get data that represents the needs of over 217 million Nigerians. This is a great start and we encourage everyone to do everything they can to see that this yields the maximum results.” Meanwhile, the Country Director, PharmAccess Foundation, Njide Ndili, in a brief remark, maintained that the impact PharmAccess has achieved as Ndili acknowledged and appreciated the generous support received from the Foreign Affairs Ministry of the Netherlands, through the Dutch Consulate. “Thanks to the financing and support from the Dutch government, we were able to catalyze the healthcare sector in Nigeria through our interventions on demand-side financing, supply-side quality improvement, research to support policy transformation, digital innovations, and access to finance for health SMEs. “The research we conducted in 2015 categorized how Nigeria’s health sector is organized and this report is a follow up to highlight areas that require investments.





“The Medical Credit Fund (MCF) of PharmAccess Foundation anchored this study highlighting the major gaps and investment opportunities that lie within the sector”, she added. There was a high-level presentation session that validated main conclusions of the previously carried out health market analysis, which the presentation highlighted 10 business cases for investment in order to boost the Nigerian health sector, which include; Revitalization of dysfunctional PHCs, ICT Integration of NHIA Processes, Deployment of Solar Energy Systems Across Target PHCs, Telemedicine, Medical Equipment Leasing & Maintenance, Domesticated Vaccine Production, Pharmaceutical Import Opportunities, Turnkey Health Infrastructure Advisory Opportunities, Local Production of LLINs, and Cold Chain Storage & Logistics. Present at the event were a number of significant participants, including the Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority (NSIA), the Private Sector Health Alliance of Nigeria (PSHAN), Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs), as well as investors, healthcare professionals, regulators, and MedTech startups.



In a closing remark, the Deputy Consul-General of the Netherlands in Lagos, Ms. Leonie Van Der Stijl, expressed her joy over the successful launch of the report launch of the market study. Stijl also called for utilization of the report as she expressed optimism that the report would lead to significant investments in Nigeria, especially the health sector. “This report opens doors of investment opportunities, and it’s our responsibility to match-make them by bringing in multiple stakeholders to step into the sector and be there at the right time. “I’d like to take this opportunity to beckon everyone present to inform others of the digital availability of this report as that is the only way the report would gain traction and yield results”, she added.