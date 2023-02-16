Nestlé Nigeria train youths to accelerate industrialisation

…as the company commissions the third technical training center in Nigeria.

By Chris Onuoha

With the launch of the third technical training facility in Nigeria, Nestlé Nigeria PLC has once again demonstrated its willingness in a continuous global youth empowerment programme tagged, “Nestle Need Youth” to upscale the technical know-how of the Nigerian youths, and to accelerate industrialisation in the country.

Having incubated and inaugurated this idea in 2011 with the first training facility at Nestlé’s Agbara factory, Ogun State, and the second phase situated at Abaji factory in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja in 2017, now the third facility that is launched on Friday, February 10, 2023, berths at the Nestlé Technical Training Center, Flowergate factory in Sagamu, Ogun State. The whole idea according to the management is Nestlé’s commitment to help young people build the capabilities and skills they need to contribute towards the growth of industries in Nigeria.

The programme, an 18-month intensive training of selected qualified candidates which is meant to build and enhance their competence in industrial machining, mechanical fitting operations, electrical operations, instrumentation operations and automation, culminating in the prestigious London City and Guilds technical certification examination.

The commissioning attracted eminent personalities that include the traditional ruler of Remo, His Royal Majesty, Oba Babatunde Adewale Ajayi, the Akarigbo of Remoland, Ogun State; The Ogun State Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, Prof. Abayomi Arigbagbu; Wale Oyerinde, Director General, Nigerian Employers Consultative Association (NECA); Ogun State Commissioner for Youth and Sports Development, Dr Kehinde Oluwadare including a representative of the Switzerland Embassy among others.

Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Nestlé Nigeria, Wassim Elhusseini, while commissioning the Center, said, “The technical training program is an initiative of our global flagship program, Nestlé Needs Youth. The program is one of the sustainable pathways through which we contribute to meeting the technical needs in the industry while enabling young Nigerians access economic opportunities. Young people have a key role to play in shaping the future we desire. We are determined to remain at the forefront of the fight against youth unemployment by helping young people develop the capabilities and skills they need to contribute towards accelerating the industrialization we need to grow our economy.”

Also speaking, Prof. Abayomi Arigbagbu said, “The set-up of Nestlé’s third technical training center in the country and second in Ogun State, attests to her commitment to manpower development, capacity building and technical skills acquisition, also focus areas for the Ogun State Ministry of Education, Science and Technology. I sincerely appreciate the company for her investments towards building the competences of young people over the years and for her support and collaboration on the State Government’s effort towards improving technical education in the state.”

Wale Oyerinde, DG, NECA in his remarks mentioned that with the rising unemployment and challenged educational system, one of the sure paths to rapid national development is Technical and vocational skills development. He said that NECA commend Nestlé for her commitment and massive investment, not only in youth development but also in skills and national development. This effort, according to him, is commendable and also worthy of emulation by other companies.

The Ogun State Commissioner for Youth and Sports Development, Dr Kehinde Oluwadare said, “I congratulate Nestlé Nigeria as she continues to contribute to the development of young people in Ogun State and the nation by prioritizing skills development and job creation. I am particularly delighted that the vision of the company is in tandem with the focus on youth empowerment by the Prince Dapo Abiodun led Administration.”

HRM, Alaiyeluwa Oba Babatunde Adewale Ajayi in his blessing remarks commended Nestlé for choosing his domain for such a laudable initiative and also urged the company to consider his subjects for quota selection. “We are proud to be associated with Nestlé, particularly on the commencement of this wonderful initiative. I commend the Management of the company for investing in the technical education of young people, who are the future of the country. We will make sure the company continues to have the enabling environment to continue to do good for and within this community.”

Meanwhile, the atmosphere was a cynosure of fan fare as the royal entourage, guests and participants were taken to a facility tour of the newly commissioned training center amidst other entertainment.

Anthonia Ehibor, an indigene of Edo State with an Ordinary National Diploma (OND) in Engineering from the Federal Polytechnic Auchi and one of the twenty trainees admitted into the 18-month program while expressing her delight on behalf of the trainees, said, “We are excited to be the pioneer students of Nestlé technical training centre, Flowergate Factory in Ogun State. We appreciate Nestlé Nigeria for creating this opportunity for us to gain the skills we need to be future-ready. We look forward to learning, sharing ideas and networking within the 18 months of the training. You can count on us to put in the hard work and commitment required to make Nestlé and our parents proud.”

This was also as other trainees took their turn to express their happiness and enthusiasm as the proud youths who were selected among the lots for the programme. Over 160 students have benefitted from the technical training program since its inception, with 95 percent of them directly employed by Nestlé Nigeria. However, the Country Human Resources Manager, Nestlé Nigeria PLC, Shakiru Lawal also announced the resumption of 50 new students across the three training centers at Agbara, Abaji and Flowergate in the past week.