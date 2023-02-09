NEMA advises on proactive measures against electoral violence

.

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has advised the Kwara Government to take proactive measures against the electoral crisis in the state.

Mrs Zainab Saidu, the Head, Minna Operations Office of the agency, gave the advice in a statement made available to newsmen on Thursday in Ilorin.

She said that NEMA was advocating for proactive measures to be taken in order to prevent electoral violence in the state during the upcoming elections.

“The agency believes that by taking preventative steps, we can ensure a peaceful and orderly election process.

“NEMA is concerned about the potential for electoral violence and unrest, which can have devastating effects on the people of Kwara and the nation as a whole,” she said.

Saidu called on all political actors, community leaders and citizens to exercise their rights and responsibilities peacefully and to refrain from any form of violence or intimidation during the election period.

According to her, prevention is the best form of remedy in crisis and disaster management.

She reiterated the resolve of the agency to continue with its responsibility of managing disaster in all its ramifications.

She added that the agency would continue to sensitise the people on the need to remain peaceful particularly in the conduct of the 2023 general elections.

“In light of the above the agency strongly calls on politicians to ensure that their supporters operate within the ambit of the law.

“Politicians are also advised to imbibe the spirit of sportsmanship and channel their grievances appropriately as provided for in the Nigeria Constitution,” she said.

Saidu also urged the electoral commission and other relevant authorities to take all necessary measures to prevent and manage electoral crisis.

She advised on the need for the deployment of security personnel, the establishment of early warning systems and the provision of adequate training for electoral officials.

“We urge all Nigerians to support our efforts to promote peace and stability during this critical period.

“Together, we can ensure a peaceful and successful election process in Kwara and for our nation as a whole,” she said.