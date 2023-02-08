Nekede poly student in s3x-for-grade video won’t be victimised — Rector

The Rector of the Federal Polytechnic Nekede, Owerri, Imo State, Dr Michael Arimanwa, has said the management of the institution would not victimise the student who claimed she graduated from the institution with the help of God and her private parts.

The student, Ogechi Okoroafor, had said in a viral video that she graduated from the institution with the help of her private parts and God.

Speaking on the issue in his office, yesterday, while assessing his achievements for four years, Arimanwa assured that the student would not be victimised under his watch.

“The lady made the unfortunate video that circulated widely across the world because the video was watched by people nearly everywhere. I have received calls and comments from people almost everywhere on earth. So, I know that video had gone quite wide. It is an unfortunate thing,” he said.

The rector stated that a committee had been set up on the matter, adding: “We don’t want to pre-empt the outcome of the committee because we will interact with her tomorrow from the notice I have seen.