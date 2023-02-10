NEF to Adebanjo: Integrity of candidate wins polls, not threat

.

By Fortune Eromosele, ABUJA

The Northern Elders Forum, NEF, yesterday replied to the leader of the Pan-Yoruba socio-political group, Afenifere, Chief Ayo Adebanjo, over statements credited to him that failure to vote for the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Mr Peter Obi, would end Nigeria, saying elections are not won by threats.

Chief Adebanjo made the statement while campaigning for the Labour Party’s candidate during the party’s campaign rally in Abeokuta, Ogun State, recently.

But Director of Publicity and Advocacy, NEF, Dr Hakeem Baba-Ahmed, who stated this in a statement, said elections could only be won by the credibility of candidates.

Baba-Ahmed said: “Northern Elders Forum, NEF, has reviewed the preparations for the forthcoming elections, particularly in the light of recent developments and its planned Northern General Assembly.

“The Forum took note of the comments of Chief Ayo Adebanjo, leader of one of the Afenifere organizations. In his usual rantings, this time in campaigning for Mr Peter Obi of the Labour Party, he said, among other inflammatory outbursts, that if Nigerians do not elect his candidate, it will be the end of Nigeria.

“This statement is, to say the least, irresponsible and condemnable. It is the worst thing that can be said about promoting a candidate, but that is the business of the candidate. We do not believe that Chief Adebanjo’s reckless outburst reflects the quality or essence of the Obi/Datti ticket.

“The Forum advises people like Chief Adebanjo to attempt to behave more responsibly. These elections will not be won by threats and insults. Nigerians will not be scared from exercising their choices freely.”

“The unity and survival of Nigeria are not dependent on politicians who think they can intimidate citizens, or instigate actions that will subvert a credible election and a peaceful transition to the next administration.”

NEF noted that the north is committed to supporting a credible election and will support any candidate that emerges as the leader of Nigeria in the next four years.

The group said, “The North is committed to supporting a credible election under peaceful conditions, and will support any candidate who emerges as a leader through it. It appeals to leaders, elders, politicians and the authorities to resist inciting particularly young Nigerians who are more gullible and exposed to dangerous rhetorics.

“If there are Nigerians with any influence over Chief Adebanjo, they should advise him to show respect for his age and all the advantages he enjoys from being a Nigerian.”