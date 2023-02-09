‘Elections won’t be won by threats’, Northern elders tackle Adebanjo

By Fortune Eromosele, ABUJA

Come February 25th, the Northern Elders Forum, NEF, has cautioned against threats by politicians, leaders, and elders saying that such warnings don’t win elections but rather the credibility of a candidate.

A statement by Director, Publicity and Advocacy, NEF, Dr Hakeem Baba-Ahmed, tackled the leader of the Yoruba socio-cultural group, Afenifere, Chief Ayo Adebanjo over his comments while ‘campaigning’ for Peter Obi.

Adebanjo had said that the north would not vote for the candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Senator Bola Tinubu, during the February 25 presidential election, and that Nigerians should be prepared for a post-election crisis if the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi does not win the next election.

However, Baba-Ahmed, reacting to his statement opined: “Northern Elders Forum, NEF, has reviewed the preparations for the forthcoming elections, particularly in light of recent developments and its planned Northern General Assembly.

“The Forum took note of the comments of Chief Ayo Adebanjo, leader of one of the Afenifere organizations. In his usual rantings, this time in campaigning for Mr. Peter Obi of the Labour Party, he said, among other inflammatory outbursts, that if Nigerians do not elect his candidate, it will be the end of Nigeria.

“This statement is, to say the least, irresponsible and condemnable. It is the worst thing that can be said about promoting a candidate, but that is the business of the candidate. We do not believe that Chief Adebanjo’s reckless outburst reflects the quality or essence of the Obi/Datti ticket.

“The Forum advises people like Chief Adebanjo to attempt to behave more responsibly. These elections will not be won by threats and insults. Nigerians will not be scared from exercising their choices freely.

“The unity and survival of Nigeria are not dependent on politicians who think they can intimidate citizens, or instigate actions that will subvert a credible election and a peaceful transition to the next administration.”

NEF noted that the north is committed to supporting a credible election and will support any candidate that emerges as the leader of Nigeria in the next four years.

The group said, “The North is committed to supporting a credible election under peaceful conditions, and will support any candidate who emerges as a leader through it. It appeals to leaders, elders, politicians, and the authorities to resist inciting particularly young Nigerians who are more gullible and exposed to dangerous rhetoric.

“If there are Nigerians with any influence over Chief Adebanjo, they should advise him to show respect for his age and all the advantages he enjoys from being a Nigerian.”