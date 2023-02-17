Nedu Wazobia has been appointed Brand Ambassador for LikePlay

LikePlay is a new dating app and social networking platform designed by Africans, for Africans seeking genuine love and friendship.

According to the Co-Founder and CEO, Precious Igalanugor, while talking about the app said, “while there is a high demand for it (love), genuine love is currently scarce. Our project aims to satisfy the demands of the people out there who crave true romance and friendship”.

Speaking about the new collaboration, Nedu Wazobia said; “I am always excited when people use technology to solve people problems. LikePlay is an amazing example of tech solving problems, in this case, helping people find healthy relationships, and love. I’m glad to be a part of this Africa- first app and look forward to an exciting collaboration with LikePlay”.

LikePlay is available to new members at the website www.LikePlayapp.com and is also available to download for Android users on the Google Play Store. Dates for the release of the app on the Apple Store coming soon.