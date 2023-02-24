NEDC presents food, non- food items to Nigerian students 

By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

The North East Development Commission (NEDC) has presented food and non-food items to students of tertiary institutions in the North East.

Presenting the materials to a representative of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) in Maiduguri yesterday, the Managing Director of NEDC, Mr Mohammed Alkali said the intervention was inline with the commission’s mandate in the area of humanitarian support.

Alkali who was represented by the Borno Coordinator of NEDC, Mr Mohammed Umaru, said such support for students was not the first by the commission to students in Borno, Adamawa, Yobe, Bauchi, Gombe and Taraba states.

He urged the leadership of NANS to ensure the items reached their members across the zone to ameliorate the current hardship.

“Our belief is that the materials will go around the desired targetted students.

“The essence is to alleviate the suffering being faced by students in the northeast.”

Responding on behalf of students, the Coordinator of NANS Zone – E, Mr Alhassan Adam, lauded the development which he described as timely at a critical time.

Adam commended NEDC for its sustained support of education and humanitarian challenges in the northeast, assuring that the association would ensure the items reached deserving students.

Items presented to the students comprised 600 bags of 25kg rice, 600 cartons of macaroni/spaghetti, 10,000 exercise books and 60 cartons of vegetable oil.

The highlight of the occasion is the formal handing over of the items by Hajiya Amina Maibe, the Head of Administration, NEDC Borno State Office.