Nearly 1,300 dead in Syria after Turkey quake

Residents retrieve an injured girl from the rubble of a collapsed building following an earthquake in the town of Jandaris, in the countryside of Syria’s northwestern city of Afrin in the rebel-held part of Aleppo province, on February 6, 2023. – Hundreds have been reportedly killed in north Syria after a 7.8-magnitude earthquake that originated in Turkey and was felt across neighbouring countries. (Photo by Rami al SAYED / AFP)

At least 1,293 people were killed and 3,411 injured across Syria on Monday in an earthquake that had its epicentre in southwestern Turkey, the government and rescuers said.

In government-controlled areas the toll rose to “1,411 injured and 593 dead in the provinces of Aleppo, Latakia, Hama, Tartus”, Syria’s health ministry said. In rebel-held parts of the country’s northwest, at least 700 people were killed and more than 2,000 injured, according to the White Helmets rescue group.