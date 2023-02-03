NDYC laments, expresses pain over scarcity of new Naira notes

…advises CBN on stringent measures for banks to release notes

By Gabriel Ewepu, Abuja

THE Niger Delta Youth Congress, NDYC, Friday, lamented and expressed pain over continued scarcity of new Naira notes at banks and Point of Sale, PoS, running into weeks.

Speaking on the unexpected hardship the scarcity of new Naira notes has caused Nigerians currently in all areas of life, the National Coordinator, NDYC, Comrade Israel Uwejeyan, said the lack and inaccessibility of new Naira notes have made lives of Nigerians unbearable.

Uwejeyan said: “There were no concrete modalities put in place to make it seamless as it was hurriedly put in place and now poorly executed as there was no synergy between banks and the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, to make it work and successful.

“It was a step in the right direction but poorly executed and this has led to currency scarcity and executing a wrongly timed monetary policy that is having a detrimental effect on the average Nigerian.

“The NDYC is concerned that the recent currency scarcity issue In recent days, has become a major challenge for many citizens especially in the Niger Delta Region where we have to pay a 20 per cent fee in order to get access to cash from PoS merchants.”

He also called on the CBN to come up with stringent measures that will make the banks release enough of new Naira notes to Nigerians and make accessibility seamless.

We want the CBN policies to promote economic stability and ensure that the average Nigerian is not unduly affected by its policies.

“The dearth of new Naira notes has resulted in prodigious lines at financial institutions, including banks and ATMs, engendering a sense of frustration and exacerbating the already trying circumstances of those in need of cash to transact daily business.

“This paucity of currency has also contributed to an inflationary trend, as merchants and vendors are compelled to raise prices to compensate for the shortage.

“The NDYC implores the CBN to be neutral in the execution of its mandate, as it is essential to ensure that monetary policies are executed in a manner that is equitable and beneficial to all Nigerians.

“The CBN should come up with stringent measures that would ensure banks release enough of new Naira notes instead of not monitoring them which may lead to hoarding of the new currency at the detriment of Nigerians that are already overwhelmed by economic hardship”, he said.

However, the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, Godwin Emefiele, Thursday, has directed banks to ensure the new Naira notes are paid over the counter to customers and load their Automated Teller Machines, ATMs, for Nigerians to have access to cash.

Emefiele gave the directive in a statement signed by the Director, Corporate Communications, Mr Osita Nwanisobi.

According to him, in line with this resolve, the commencement of the payment of the new Naira notes should be over the counter and is subject to a maximum daily payout limit of N20, 000.