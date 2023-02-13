NDLEA seizes London-bound 1.10kgs crystal meth in carton walls

.

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has seized London-bound 1.10kgs crystal methamphetamine.

NDLEA spokesman, Mr Femi Babafemi, said this in a statement on Sunday in Abuja.

He said that NDLEA operatives attached to the Skyway Aviation Handling Company Plc (SAHCO) export shed of the Lagos Airport intercepted the cargo going to London, United Kingdom.

“In the consignment containing food items packed in a carton, the four walls of the carton were used to conceal 1.10 kilogrammes of methamphetamine.

“The freight agent, Agholor Emmanuel, who presented the cargo for export was immediately arrested.

“Another attempt to send a consignment of skunk and tramadol 225mg to the UAE by a Dubai-returnee, Innocent Nnamani was also frustrated following his arrest at Trade Fair complex in Ojo area of Lagos.

“This is where he had gone in company of his friend, Nwanana Ikechukwu with the cargo to a freight company to process the consignment for export on Tuesday, Feb, 7,” he said.

In the same vein, 79.1kgs skunk were seized during a raid in Patey area of Lagos Island on Tuesday Feb. 7 by NDLEA operatives

Babafemi said that a total of 2,370.06 kilograms of cannabis and two boats seized at a jetty in Lagos by men of NSCDC were handed over to the Lagos command of the agency.