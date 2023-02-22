Sokoto: NDLEA arrest 7 drugs dealers, 57 users

By Musa Ubandawaki Sokoto

The National Drugs Law Enforcement Agency,( NDLEA,) says its operatives raided Drugs joints and Hotels in Sokoto metropolis and arrested 7 drugs Dealers and 57 users including Women with large quantities of substances suspected to be hard drugs.



The Commandant of the anti Narcotics Agency in the State Alhaji Ibro A Mohammed disclosed this to our Correspondent in an exclusive interview in his office.

He said 57 others including women, suspected to be drugs Users were also arrested during the raid jointly carried out by the officials of the anti Narcotics Agency and the military.

“We were directed by our national headquarters to dismantle all drugs joints in the state ahead of forthcoming elections and as well ensure the Elections is drugs free.



Mohammed said that the operation was carried out by combined team of the NDLEA and military personnel which according to him lasted hours.



He said the raid was part of the NDLEA war against drug abuse and to sanitise the society of disgruntled elements ahead of the forthcoming general elections in the state.



“ I am optimistic without the consumption of hard drugs, criminal activities and other social will be minimal. says the Commandant.



“The NDLEA will continue to wage war on drugs merchants and users as part of ensure the forthcoming election is devoid of any crime, there must be visitations,” Mohammed said.



The Commandant said hard drugs seized included Cannabis sativa weighing 473 kgs, Cordine 4.3 kgs, Rafinole 10 grams and methamphetamine 7 grammes.



” The command interrogated the arrested suspects and discovered that 57 of them are hard drugs users who requires counseling and other needful before their release.



” What the NDLEA is doing is part of the anti Narcotics Agency contribution to the successful conduct of the forthcoming general elections, free from hard drugs capable.



In another development, the anti Narcotics Agency also arrested a suspected drugs dealer in one of the Hotels in the state. Saying that the suspect lodged in the hotel where he conduct his illegitimate trade.

He said soon the NDLEA would soon conduçt a sensitisation seminar for Hotel owners on the need to evaluate their customers and details of their activities in their facilies.



” An ignorant of law is not an excuse” the NDLEA will not hesitate to seal any hotel found to be harbouring drugs Dealers in the state. Says the Commandant.