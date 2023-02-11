NDE flags off graduate coaching scheme in Ondo





By Dayo Johnson, Akure

The National Directorate of Employment (NDE), has flagged off an orientation for the Graduate Coaching Scheme (GCS) in Ondo State. Director General of NDE, Mallam Abubakar Nuhu Fikpo, said that the scheme, was designed by the Special Public Works Department (SPW) to create employment for unemployed graduates of tertiary Institutions most especially those with background in education.



Fikpo, who was represented by the Ondo State Coordinator of NDE, Mr Olusegun Adelodun, said this in Akure, the state capital. He pointed out that the scheme “is a concept developed to help the student that have deficiency in their grades in various (JAMB, WAEC, NECO, GCE, NABTEB, etc) examinations to make up for such grades that will qualify them for Universities, Polytechnics and Colleges of Education admission.



Fikpo, added that ” The scheme is being implemented in the three Senatorial Districts of Ondo State, viz, Ondo North (Ikare Akoko), Ondo Central (Akure) and Ondo South (Okitipupa) respectively and will run for the next three months (January 30th 2023 till April 28th, 2023. “It also helps to produce quality employable and marketable personnel for medium scale enterprises thereby reducing unemployment rate within the unemployed school leavers.



He said that ” The instructors and students are therefore encouraged and advised to be prompt and regular at their various schools where the coaching is taking place in the various zones for the duration of this three months. The Director General, appealed to the participants to be good ambassadors of their respective families, the NDE and the country throughout the three months programme.