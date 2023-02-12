NCC trains entrepreneurs in digital literacy  across Nigeria

By Ibrahim Hassan, Kaduna

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has said that in line with the Digital Literacy and Skills Pillar of the National Digital Economy Policy and Strategy,the Commission has embarked on digital literacy training for entrepreneurs across the six geopolitical zones of the country.

Executive Vice Chairman/CEO of the NCC,Prof. Umar Garba Danbatta disclosed this during the NCC Special day at the 44th Kaduna International Trade Fair organized annually by the Kaduna Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Industry (KADCCIMA)

Prof Danbatta who was represented by Mr Banji Ojo,Head of Consumer Protection and Advocacy of the NCC, said over the years, the NCC has continued to be a strategic partner of KADCCIMA, as the Commission leverages the trade fair platform to engage telecoms consumers and business owners, who are based in North and have been relying on digital platforms for carrying out their daily personal and official activities in a more efficient and effective manner.

“The Commission recognises the fact that telecommunications sector has been a strategic driver of the digital economy agenda of the Federal Government, as it continues to provide the needed digital stamina to support the economy, especially the activities of the SMEs across Nigeria and beyond,” he said.

According to him, ” information Communications Technology (ICT) is not only one of the fastest growing industries – directly creating millions of jobs but it is also an important enabler of innovation and development, as it provides the backbone infrastructure for transnational business.”

“Hence, in line with the Digital Literacy and Skills Pillar of the National Digital Economy Policy and Strategy (NDEPS) 2020-2030, for a Digital Nigeria, the Commission embarked on digital literacy training for entrepreneurs across the six geopolitical zones of the country. The aim was to equip small-scale business owners with the requisite skills and to generate ideas for development of product and service that can be exported.”

“NCC’s regulatory efforts in deepening access to digital services will benefit Nigeria and make it competitive comparable with other economies in the areas of job creation; contribution to Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth; emergence of new services and industries; workforce transformation; and business innovation.”

“It is in our response to ensuring that Nigeria is competitive in all these areas that Commission continuously puts a number of regulatory measures in place to ensure seamless access by Nigerians to telecommunications services in order to deepen competitiveness of the Nigerian economy by making our SMEs digitally compliant,” he said.