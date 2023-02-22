NBA condemns destruction of banks in Udu

By Akpokona Omafuaire

UDU – THE Nigerian Bar Association, Udu Branch has condemned in strong term the recent wathom destruction of banks assets and Point of Sales (pos) outlets in the area under the guise of protesting the hardship caused by the Naira swap policy.

In a statement yesterday signed by Kingsley Asagba Esq, Chairman, and Lawrence Ayewa Esq, Secretary, the Branch deprecated such action as unproductive and retrogressive.

According to the statement, “It is with heavy heart, we received the news of the attacks on banks in Udu area by alleged aggrieved customers over the unavailability of the new Naira notes.

“Such act in the 21st century is randomly condemned in it’s entirety. It is deprecated with all equanimity as the banks are victims of not well executed policy of government.

“In any case, there are several civil ways of expressing grievances. But going to destroy property, committing arson and endangering people lives is babaric and unacceptable.

“The Branch commensurate with the banks over their unfortunate losses and injuries suffered by staff members. We advocate for a better approach to resolving this lingering financial issues.

“We use this medium to call on the government to expedite action to assuage the suffering of the people while calling on all citizens for understanding and be law abiding.

“We charge everyone to ensure they vote right and vote credible leaders that will take the country and state forward.” The statement added.