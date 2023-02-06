Navy rescues 18 victims of human trafficking

By Evelyn Usman

The Nigerian Navy has rescued 18 victims of human trafficking in the Rijiyar Lemu, Ungogo Local Government Area of Kano State.

The rescue according to the Director of Information , Commodore Adedotun Ayo-Vaughan was made at about 10 pm, last Saturday, following a tip off from an officer in the Nigerian Navy Finance and Logistics College, NNFLC Dawakin Tofa, whose sister was being trafficked through Kano, enroute Libya and France.

According to him, “Upon receipt of the information, the NNFLC internal security team swung into action. The team localized Rijiyar Lemu and Bachirawa areas where detailed reconnaissance led to the rescue of the victims who were housed in an uncompleted building.

The Suspects

“ Furthermore, two of the suspected traffickers were arrested while others are at large.

Accordingly, the victims were kept in custody of the College where medication and other necessary attention were offered.

“Also, the Kano Zonal office of National Agency for Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons and other related matters,NAPTIP in Kano was informed.

“Consequently, the suspects and victims were handed over to NAPTIP for interrogation and further necessary action.

“While pledging her unalloyed loyalty to the fulfillment of her constitutional mandate, the NN wishes to advise perpetrators of crimes to desist from such acts”, he stated.