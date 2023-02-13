Navy arrested 492 vessels in 7 years, 139 handed over to EFCC – Magashi

…Says FG Procured Over 550 Military Platforms for Armed Forces of Nigeria to Enhance Security

By: Kingsley Omonobi

The Minister of Defence, Major General Bashir Salihi Magashi (rtd) on Monday disclosed that 492 vessels of various sizes were arrested by the Nigerian Navy in 7 years for oil theft and other maritime crimes noting that out of the number, 139 were handed over to Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), 52 to Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), two vessels to National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), and 30 to the Department of Fisheries.

He disclosed that over 5000 illegal refineries were equally uncovered and deactivated within the same period adding that 143 of the arrested vessels are still in the custody of the Nigerian Navy, while 82 were released to the owners on completion of investigation and trial.

This is just as he stated that the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari procured over five hundred and fifty (550) modern military platforms, as part of effort to enhance the capacity of the Armed Forces of Nigeria to tackle terrorism and other emerging security threats in the country.

The Defence Minister, made this disclosure while, briefing the media in Abuja, as part of the ongoing Buhari’s administration’s score card 2015 -2023, organized by Ministry of Information and Culture.

He said: “The Federal Government acquired 38 brand new aircraft to boost training and combat readiness of the NAF since 2015. The newly acquired aircraft include 10 Super Mushshak trainer aircraft, 5 Mi – 35M helicopter gunships and 2 Bell 412 helicopters. Other includes 4 Agusta 109 power attack helicopters, 2 Mi -171E helicopters, 3JF – 17 Thunder multi – role fighter aircraft and more recently 12 A – 29 Super Tucano aircraft in addition to a number of Unmanned Combat Aerial Vehicles (UCAVs)”.

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF), he said, also sustained reactivation of hitherto unserviceable platforms to upscale its capabilities in tackling insurgency, terrorism, armed banditry and other forms of criminality.

To this end, Gen. Magashi said, 17 previously grounded aircraft including Super Puma, F – 7Ni, EC – 139, DO -228, Mi – 24V, Mi – 35P, C – 130H, L – 39ZA and Alpha jet were reactivated.

These, he added is in addition to the successful multiple In – Country Periodic Depot Maintenance (PDM), of its platforms.

Furthermore on the Navy, he said, “the Nigerian Navy took delivery of 1 Survey Ship (NNS LANA), 1 landing ship transport (NNS KADA), and 10 aluminum air boats have joined the NN fleet while, 1 AW 139 Leonardo and 1 A109SP helicopter has been delivered to the NN. Cumulatively, the fleet renewal effort of the NN within the period under review has led to the procurement of well over 415 platforms of various types and mix”.

The Minister noted that the Nigerian Army took delivery of various modern platforms such as VT – 4 Main Battle Tanks, STI Light Tanks, Legion MRAP Vehicles, Armoured Repair Recovery and Mine Sweepers.

Others, he said are Ground Rader Surveillance Equipment, Self- Propelled Howitzers and other sophisticated Surveillance and communication equipment among others.