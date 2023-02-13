Nature Chord’s music to youths: Shun political violence

By Onyeka Ezike

Rising music star, Nature Chord, is using his music to pass an important message to the youths: Shun political violence.

Sharing his musical ambition with Vanguard, Nature Chord said: “My aspiration as an artist is to become a household name, using my music to pass educative and informative messages across, especially to the youths.”

“There are lot to be done as a music artist, especially in a society where social vices have eaten deep into the system. My music also carries an important message to the youths on the need to shun political violence,” he said.

Nature chord is a hip-hop R&B artiste from Eastern Nigeria. Born Udo Mkpanam Martins to the Martin’s family on October 7, 1980 in Bariga Local Government Area of Lagos State, he soon afterwards relocated to FESTAC Town where he attended his elementary and high school.

His Father and two other brothers had a band in the 1970s and 1980s known as the Martin Brothers. His Father played alongside legends like Fela Kuti, Onyeka Onwenu, Sunny Okosun and other notable veterans in the industry at the time.

Nature Chord, now following the footsteps of his father, has decided to continue the legacy after so many years of working underground and is now finally set to embark on his musical journey.

He floats his entertainment agency known as Bangloud Entertainment.