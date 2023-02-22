N’Assembly Election: Wife takes husband’s campaign to Ibadan markets

By Adeola Badru

Barely two days to the Presidential and National Assembly elections, wife of the Accord candidate for Oyo South Senatorial district, Abisola Kola-Daisi has visited major markets in Ibadan to seek for the support of traders for the ambition of her husband, Kolapo Kola-Daisi.

Some of the markets visited included Adelabu, Bashorun, Oje and Oja Oba.

At the markets, Abisola Kola-Daisi told the traders that her husband was ready to serve the people and provide unprecedented good representation.

She said her husband had gone round the senatorial district and felt the impulse of the people and he was more than ready to bring succour to the people.

“Kolapo Kola-Daisi, my husband is committed to serving the people and bring about substantial change to every community”.

“When my husband is elected, Oyo South senatorial district will experience liberation. The welfare of market men and women will be adequately catered for”.

Abisola Kola-Daisi added that on Saturday, February, 25, 2023, the market men and women should mobilise their members and families to go out and vote for Kolapo Kola-Daisi and other candidates of the Accord Party.