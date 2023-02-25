NASS Polls: I’m confident of victory this time – Banky W

Banky W

Bankole Wellington, popularly known as Banky W, the singer-cum-politician, says that he is confident of victory in the national assembly elections.

The musician is vying for the post of the House of Representatives, Eti-Osa federal constituency of Lagos state.

Banky is contesting under the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Speaking with NAN on Saturday, Banky W expressed satisfaction at the turnout of voters and the conduct of the electoral process.

The 41-year-old, who is contesting the seat for the second time after losing the first, added that his experience in the last election prepared him.

He added that structures were put in place to ensure success.

“For me, it is about the work we have done on the campaign train; in community service over the years; the goodwill; and the grace of God brought from the community,” he said.

“At the end of the day, for me, it is all about the grace of God and the will of the people; and I think that we have those two things. So, I am confident that I will win this time.

“We have learnt some lessons from the last election; so we started our queue control a lot earlier. Myself and a few friends got together and got canopies and chairs because that was the biggest polling unit in Eti-Osa.”