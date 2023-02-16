Home » News » Nasarawa guber: INEC REC urges strict adherence to peace pact
News

February 16, 2023

Nasarawa guber: INEC REC urges strict adherence to peace pact

***as 14 political parties sign peace accord in Nasarawa

***resolves to work in peace during and after elections

By David Odama

LAFIA – Fourteen political parties contesting elections  in the 2023 General Elections in Nasarawa State,  Thursday, resolved to ensure  peaceful conduct of the forthcoming elections with promise to caution their supporters during and after the elections

Related News

The candidates  at the signing of the peace pact in Lafia, the Nasarawa State capital  organized by Inter – Agency Consultative Committee on Election Security in collaboration with the  Independent National Electoral Commission agreed that  Nasarawa  was greater than any individual.

The peace pact brought together candidates of 14 out of the 18 registered political parties in the country to commit themselves to peaceful 2023 elections.

INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner in Nasarawa State, Dr Uthman Ajidagba  in his  remark, said sustenance of democracy in any society depended  on the conduct of the political actors in the electoral process.

The INEC Resident Electorial Commissioner  called on  candidates of the political parties in the elections to ensure strict adherence to the letters of the peace accord document and caution their supporters on the need to maintain peace during the elections.

Nasarawa State Chairman, Inter-Agency Consultative Committee on Election Security who is also the state Commissioner of Police Mr Maiyaki Baba said  the signing of the peace accord was  necessitated by recent developments that could impede peaceful conduct of the  General Election if left unchecked.

Governor Abdullahi Sule who spoke on behalf of the candidates noted that they were committed to the maintenance of peace  not only during the elections but all the times for development to thrive.

Also speaking, INEC National Commissioner in charge of Nasarawa, Plateau , Kaduna States and the Federal Capital Territory, Mallam Muhammed Haruna pointed out that the commission had successful implemented 12 out of the 14 items lined up for the 2023 General Election. 

A delegation of the European Union, traditional rulers  and heads of security agencies in the state were at the signing of the  peace accord to observe the exercise.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of Vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.