NAS organises medical outreach in Edo to complement government’s efforts

By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY – THE National Association of Seadogs also known as the Pyrates Confraternity has given free medical services to hundreds of residents of Oluku community in Ovia North East Local Government Area of Edo.



Speaking at the venue of the event held at the Community Primary Healthcare Centre, Oluku, Benin City, the NAS Capoon, Abiola Owoaje said the association was aware that no matter the financial position of the government, it cannot take care of all the needs of its citizens, a situation he said motivated the free medical services.



He said “We have a bit of database of different people that we have treated over time and through this database, we can find out the kind of issues that are very prevailing within these communities and we will raise these issues with the government as well that they need to pay a little bit more attention to these things as a form of advocacy for those communities where we carry out our services” .



He said the association always looks at the health needs of any community chosen to benefit from their gesture and then decides on the kind of health needs to be deployed.



He said “We try to make it as widespread as possible because we do realize also that even the people that we serve, not all of them have their means to go to the hospital to get the same services that are provided.



“But one one of the things that is quite common is the High Blood Pressure that we see among our citizens and this, as we all know, people that often have it, they don’t really know that they have it because they don’t see any symptoms not until it gets very serious and at a dangerous level. Owoaje added.



He therefore advised the residents of the community to always go for check with the view to knowing their sugar level.



Appreciating the association for it’s efforts, a landlord in Oluku who is also the assistant Odionwere (Deputy eldest man) in the area Mr. Ehiwe Agbondimwen, said such gesture was uncommon.

He said “We appreciate it so much, because healthcare is not easy to access and affordable to people. The state government is trying to assist us, and for individuals like Seadogs, we are very grateful for it . Like some of us who have not be able to acquire healthcare, with this free medical check up. I have been able to know my health status.



“Many of us are here now to receive the free medical healthcare. Men, women, boys and girls, they are all sited waiting to be attend to. like myself I have done mine. They gave me eye glass, and told me to see doctor, and medicines were given to me free. We they can continue to come like this. At least three times in a year. Their efforts are good and we appreciate it.”