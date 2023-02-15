NANS names Akano Man of the Year 2022

Tim Akano

By Juliet Umeh

The National Association of Nigerian Students, NANS, has declared the Chief Executive Officer of New Horizons Nigeria, Mr. Tim Akano, as the association’s 2022 Man of the Year.

NANS President, Usman Umar Barambu, said the award is in recognition of Akano’s leadership acumen, passionate professional capabilities, fervent and productive contribution to the societal development of the nation, and support for humanity.

Through him, many youths from universities, Polytechnic, and Colleges of Education have enjoyed numerous scholarships, internship, job placement, mentorship, and skills acquisition in the last 20 years across Nigeria and Africa.

The Deputy Senate President, NANS, Ekundina Elvis, while presenting the award said the leadership of the association is happy with all the support Akano has rendered to the Nigerian students and youths.

He said, “We appreciate a man who has thought it expedient to build a nation, a man who has always been at the forefront of building leaders of today and leaders of tomorrow.

“We believe history will never forget a man who turned a village into a city, and history will still never forget a man who turned a city into a village,” Elvis said.

Also speaking, the NANS public relations officer, Giwa Temitope, said: “Uncle Tim is the tested and trusted leader and mentor of all the Nigerian students and youths.

Accepting the award, Akano, said: “Even though I have received so many awards, I want to show my deep and sincere appreciation to the association because this is the first of its kind in Nigeria as NANS Man of the Year.

“I want you to know how much I truly and deeply value this particular one from NANS.

“The day I understood that the reason God created me and takes me through life’s many challenges and spared my life was to reproduce myself in millions of youths across the continent, was my happiest day in life.

‘To me, it is beyond a mission, it is a commission, It is for this purpose and assignment I was born and it is for this commission I am living for. Today, African Youths see me as their next of kin in virtually all situations.”

He noted: “I am committed to ensuring that what took me 40 years to accomplish, our youths should be able to get it done within 25 years. They should move at a faster speed than me and that is why I surround myself with the youths.

“Today I spend close to 70 percent of my disposable time on mentoring the Youths across Africa”.