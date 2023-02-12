Naira swap threatening Nigeria’s food security, APC PCC cries out

By Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

The All Progressives Congress APC Presidential Campaign Council PCC has expressed deep concerns about the current cash crunch which has hit Nigerians as a result of the Federal Government’s Naira swap policy, saying the development is impacting negatively on rural farmers and threatening food security.

“Go to rural areas and see how producers of perishable goods are suffering because nobody is coming to buy. Once you harvest and you don’t sell in 24 hours, it spoils.

“Sincerely, our farmers are dying and something urgent has to be done”, said the PCC.

At a news conference Sunday in Abuja, the Agro Commodities Directorate of the PCC explained how the Naira redesign policy and its troubled implementation is impoverishing rural farmers nationwide, with many of them dying.

The Agro Commodities Directorate is in charge of over 100 agricultural commodities associations, groups and cooperatives.

It noted that most leaders of the agricultural commodities association, groups and cooperatives are hurting as well as its members in rural and suburban Nigeria.

“The pain is also present in urban Nigeria as well and this challenge is literally killing farmers, their hard-earned savings, their fortunes, and this has left most farmers in a state of confused hopelessness.

“Rural agriculture in Nigeria cannot survive without cash in the hands of our people. More than 70% of rural Nigeria cannot boast of power, stable telecoms and banking services. But the resilient Nigerian farmer has built wealth that is in cash. Taking that wealth away without alternatives, rushing the process, killing his or her ability to continue and creating bottlenecks will not help them and this country”, the PCC noted.

A member of the directorate and National Coordinator, Special Projects, Rice Farmers Association of Nigeria RIFAN, Alhaji Shehu Muazu who read a prepared text on behalf of the PCC, said Nigeria is a cash-based society.

“That is how the common man survives. That is why the IMF/World bank doom and gloom predictions over the years about Nigeria has always failed. That is also why the notion of Nigeria being the poverty capital of the world is not true except we want to force through things like the troubled cashless policy that would trigger such reality”, he stated.

The directorate also hailed Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna state for speaking the minds of rural Nigeria farmers in his opposition to the timing of the policy.

According to the PCC, “the cashless policy and petrol scarcity is literally making rural Nigeria farmers and ordinary Nigerians suffer and become poorer after President Muhammadu Buhari made life so much better for rural farmers in eight years”.

“Nigeria cannot solve this currency crisis quickly. We must stop playing with the economy because this has already caused serious damages in the past weak to our fragile economy. Knowing the Nigerian economy is massively rural and particularly driven by farmers, petty traders and small businesses, there is no argument for continuing to suffer ordinary Nigerians and particularly farmers. Our economy cannot be managing to barely survive and we use naira note redesign as the tool to cause more pains.

“When some of us are accused of being unpatriotic because we complain about the pains and challenges with the currency redesign and implementation, we are happy to be on the same page with our leader, the Asiwaju of Nigerian farmers – Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Senator Kashim Shettima who said they were ‘distressed by the news of cash strapped farmers having to sell their products excessively cheap to avoid losing all. Such dispiriting experience in the short term may be a disincentive to our hardworking farmers.’

Secretary of the directorate, Retson Tedheke on his part said the naira redesign policy is posing a great threat to Nigeria’s food security which he said is a challenge to cultural, economic and socio-political stability.

“Farmers are already challenged with repaying government and CBN interventions. This will make a bad situation worse.

“We are not against the naira redesign policy and if the federal government believes it is a good thing, we are with the government but the following must be done to aid the rural farming communities nationwide.

“The process should have a one-year lifespan. The CBN must as a matter of national urgency increase allocations to banks nationwide to reduce the immediate pressure and challenges created by this policy and the wrong timing.

“That the CBN adopts a phase-by-phase implementation process of the currency swap within one year where the three denominations will be phased out at different times with sufficient supply of the new notes to avoid scarcity of that particular denomination.

“The major farming groups, associations and cooperatives should be involved in considering options for adjustment of the policy and implementing such policies that has a direct impact on their members”, said Tedheke.

Also speaking, President, National Association of Sesame Seeds Producers, Hon. Sheriff Balogun said in two weeks, farmers have lost one year’s worth of hard work.

According to him, his members are losing over N200,000 per tonne. “That is over N100 billion lost by Sesame seed farmers within two weeks. Produce that were sold for N1.2m per tonne are now being sold for less than that and the trend is continuing”, he stated.

On their parts, Hon. Suzan Kiridi-Lokpobiri who is the Deputy National Coordinator of the directorate for the South South and Fatimah Mahmud said with the current losses in the sector, Nigeria has lost a quarter of its GDP.

“We are not a cashless society. We cannot wake up one morning and then go cashless. We need cash especially in the rural areas. How do you want the rural farmers to survive? The price of feeds is going up and price of eggs is coming down because the rural farmers just want to sell and get cash.

“Nigeria’s food security is threatened because at the end of this, farmers won’t be able to go to the farm in the new farming season because what they have produced, they are now selling lower hen the production cost.

“This policy is coming at a bad time, knowing that we just came out of a very bad flood situation where our farmlands were washed away. We were yet to recover from that and the CBN came up with this policy. The PoS agents are not working. ATMs are not working. Farm labourers are paid daily in cash. How do you want them to survive?”, Lokpobiri queried.