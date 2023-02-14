Naira swap: This is madness, customers lament non-availability of notes

….Only customer service desks attend to customers

By Adesina Wahab

Contrary to the expectations of many Nigerians that commercial banks would on Tuesday pay their customers cash on the counters and also load their Automated Teller Machines, ATMs, to dispense cash, nothing of such happened, as customers who besieged the banks in many areas of Lagos went home disappointed.

The expectation of bank customers was hinged on the announcement at the weekend by the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, that it would disburse N200 billion to the commercial banks by Tuesday.

Checks by our correspondent in Ikeja and Agege areas of Lagos showed that most of the banks shut their branches to their customers and only attended to those who had complaints to lodge at the Customers Service Department.

From Joju Area of Sango-Ota in Ogun State down to Abule-Egba and Agege in Lagos State, customers, who wanted to collect cash, went home disappointed.

The two branches of UBA Plc in Abule Egba, Lagos were shut to customers who wanted to collect money and their ATMs were also not loaded with cash.

The same scenario was recorded at Sterling Bank, Wema Bank, Zenith Bank, First Bank, GTB Plc and others located in the area.

“This is sheer madness. On Monday, I got here few minutes to six in the morning and was given number 44 on the list. I was here till afternoon and went home without getting any Kobo. Today, I got here at about 6 am and here I am, still no show. We have over 500 people who have put their names down to enter the banking hall, and most of them have complaint regarding the use of POS terminals.

“If people cannot use POS to do their transactions, and the bank apps are ineffective, how do we now go cashless? To me, this is sheer madness. People are already feeling frustrated. The government and the CBN must find a solution to the issue before it is too late,” John Salako, said at the GTB branch in Abule-Egba, Lagos

Also, some irate youths on Tuesday blocked the Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway at Joju area of Sango-Ota.

The development led to the quick deployment of armed policemen in the area, which is home to many branches of commerical banks.